NTPC declares commercial operation of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project

Also commissions 250 MW unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 17.5 MW of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 12:00 Hrs. of 28 October 2021.

Further, Unit-2 (250 MW) of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2x250MW) is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01 November 2021.

With this, the installed as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 53492.5 MW and 66917.5 MW respectively.

