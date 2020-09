Board of Gateway Distriparks approves change in CEO

At meeting held on 28 September 2020

The Board of Gateway Distriparks at its meeting held on 28 September 2020 has approved the following:

As a part of the reorganising of the Key Managerial Personnel in the Gateway Distriparks group and to enable Sachin Surendra Bhanushali, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), to focus on the expansion of the Rail vertical of the Company in his role as the CEO and Whole Time Director of Gateway Rail Freight, a subsidiary of the Company, the Board of Directors have consented to relieve Sachin Surendra Bhanushali from the additional charge of CEO of the Company with immediate effect. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, CMD of the Company will take additional charge of managing day to day activities of the CFS vertical of the Company.

