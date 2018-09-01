Board of UTL Industries approves change in directorate

JUST IN
On 31 August 2018

The Board of UTL Industries vide its resolution dated 31 August 2018 has appointed Joy Kanaiyalal Chhikniwala (DIN NO: 08210813) as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company. Further, Shaileshchandra Nanubhai Naik (DIN NO: 00892216) director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from 31 August, 2018.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 10:11 IST

