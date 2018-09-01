Board of UTL Industries approves change in directorate

On 31 August 2018The Board of UTL Industries vide its resolution dated 31 August 2018 has appointed Joy Kanaiyalal Chhikniwala (DIN NO: 08210813) as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company. Further, Shaileshchandra Nanubhai Naik (DIN NO: 00892216) director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from 31 August, 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU