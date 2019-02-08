Board of GOCL Corporation approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 08 February 2019The Board of GOCL Corporation at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has appointed Sudhanshu Kumar Tripathi as Director of the Company in the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Ramkrishan P Hinduja, Vice Chairman and Director of the Company to hold office upto the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in calendar year 2019 i.e. the period upto which Ramkrishan P Hinduja would have continued and retired by rotation if he had not resigned.
