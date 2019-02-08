Board of Polygenta Technologies approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 February 2019The Board of Polygenta Technologies at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Dhanvant Hari Yeola (DIN 0008325170), the present Chief Technical Officer of the Company as an Additional Director in the capacity of Executive Director (Technical) for a period of 3 years with effect from 08 February 2019, subject to the approval of the members.
The Board also accepted the resignation of Marc Lopresto, Director with effect from 08 February 2019. Marc Lopresto has resigned as he would like to devote more time at PerPETual Global Technologies which is the parent company of Polygenta Technologies.
