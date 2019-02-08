Airtel plans to merge operations with Telkom in Kenya

announced the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary, (Airtel Kenya) with for merging their respective Mobile, Enterprise and businesses in to operate as - 'Airtel- Telkom'. The finalisation and closure of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

As per the agreement, both the partners will combine their operations in Kenya and establish an entity with enhanced scale, operational efficiency and strategic brand presence.

The entity will invest in networks to further accelerate roll out of future technologies. The Enterprise and businesses should benefit from a larger fibre footprint and an increased number of enterprise customers - including both large corporations and SMEs who would have access to a diverse portfolio of world-class solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)