Airtel plans to merge operations with Telkom in Kenya

Bharti Airtel announced the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary, Airtel Networks Kenya (Airtel Kenya) with Telkom Kenya for merging their respective Mobile, Enterprise and Carrier Services businesses in Kenya to operate as - 'Airtel- Telkom'. The finalisation and closure of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant authorities.
As per the agreement, both the partners will combine their operations in Kenya and establish an entity with enhanced scale, operational efficiency and strategic brand presence.
The entity will invest in networks to further accelerate roll out of future technologies. The Enterprise and Carrier Services businesses should benefit from a larger fibre footprint and an increased number of enterprise customers - including both large corporations and SMEs who would have access to a diverse portfolio of world-class solutions.
