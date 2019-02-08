Board of REC approves incorporation of five project specific subsidiaries

At meeting held on 08 February 2019

The Board of REC at its meeting held 08 February 2019, inter-alia approved the proposal for incorporation of five project specific Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), as wholly owned subsidiary Companies of for construction of projects.

The companies to be incorporated will also be a subsidiary companies of REC, in terms of the provisions of Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)