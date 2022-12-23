Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves increase in pellet plant capacity

-
ALSO READ
KIOCL temporarily suspends operations of Mangalore pellet plant
Tata Steel records 90% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; raw material costs up 41% YoY
Tata Steel Long Products rises on concluding acquisition of NINL
Benchmarks trade with strong gains; strong market breadth
JSW Ispat crude steel production tumbles 77% YoY in Q2
-
At meeting held on 23 December 2022The Board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 23 December 2022 has decided to enhance the capacity for manufacturing high grade iron ore pellets from its existing 2.7 million tons to 5.40 millions tons per annum by setting up additional Pellet plant with a capacity of 2.7 million at existing plant location at Siltara Industrial Area,Raipur, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
With the proposed increase in Pellet Plant capacity, there will be additional requirement of Iron ore and therefore the Board has approved enhancement of exiting iron ore mining capacity at Ari Dongri mines from 2.35 Million tors to 6.00 Million tons per amilm with setting up of iron ore beneficiation plant with a capacity 6.00 Millions tons per annum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU