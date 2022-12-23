Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves increase in pellet plant capacity

At meeting held on 23 December 2022

The Board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 23 December 2022 has decided to enhance the capacity for manufacturing high grade iron ore pellets from its existing 2.7 million tons to 5.40 millions tons per annum by setting up additional Pellet plant with a capacity of 2.7 million at existing plant location at Siltara Industrial Area,Raipur, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

With the proposed increase in Pellet Plant capacity, there will be additional requirement of Iron ore and therefore the Board has approved enhancement of exiting iron ore mining capacity at Ari Dongri mines from 2.35 Million tors to 6.00 Million tons per amilm with setting up of iron ore beneficiation plant with a capacity 6.00 Millions tons per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)