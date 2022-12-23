Tejas Networks allots 69,607 equity shares under ESOP

Tejas Networks has allotted 69,607 equity shares under ESOP on 22 December 2022.

Consequent to the allotment made on December 22, 2022, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,52,78,39,720 /- divided into 15,27,83,972 equity shares of Rs10/- each from Rs 1,52,71,43,650 /- divided into 15,27,14,365 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

