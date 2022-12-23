Godrej Properties secures 14.27 acres of residential project in Gurugram

-
This will be one of GPL's largest residential developments in Gurugram and significantly strengthens its presence in the city. The site is strategically located with easy access to National Highway 48 and Northern Peripheral Road.
The proposed development on 14.27 acres of land will have an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.
