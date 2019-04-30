JUST IN
Board of Godrej Properties approves fund raising up to Rs 2500 cr

At meeting held on 30 April 2019

The Board of Godrej Properties at its meeting held on 30 April 2019 has approved raising of funds, including, by way of issuance of equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, preference shares convertible into equity shares, and/or any other security convertible into equity shares in one or more tranches by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement and/or any combination thereof or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable laws, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 2,500 crore.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 13:48 IST

