Maruti Suzuki India introduces new diesel engine in Next Gen Ertiga

India introduced powerful 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel Engine with 6-speed manual transmission in the Next Gen Ertiga. The latest 1.5 Litre DDIS 225 4-cylinder diesel engine is developed in-house to deliver enhanced performance.

The new DDIS 225 engine on Next Gen Ertiga uses 'Dual Mass flywheel' that helps to reduce engine fluctuations. The pendulum type engine mounting further adds to superior ride quality leading to refined NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance.

The Next Gen Ertiga comes with 6-speed manual transmission mated to the new DDIS 225 diesel engine to bring superior gear shift feel and smooth driving experience.

Prices of #NextGenErtiga (in Rs Lakh; Ex Showroom Delhi) 1.5-litre DDIS 225 Diesel Engine VDi - 9.86 ZDi - 10.69 ZDi+ - 11.20

