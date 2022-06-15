Board of Greaves Cotton approves shifting of registered office

At meeting held on 14 June 2022

The Board of Greaves Cotton at its meeting held on 14 June 2022 has approved to:

1. Temporarily shift the registered office of the Company from Unit No. 701, 7th Floor, Tower 3 Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai - 400070 to Unit No. 1A, 5th Floor, Tower 3, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai - 400070 with effect from 14 June 2022.

2. Permanently shift the registered office of the Company from Unit No. 1A, 5th Floor, Tower 3, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai - 400070 to J-2, MIDC Industrial Area, Chikalthana, Aurangabad - 431210 with effect from the date of approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

