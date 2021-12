Board of Greenlam Industries approves expansion projects

At meeting held on 13 December 2021

The Board of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on 13 December 2021 has approved the following:

1. To set up a greenfield project for manufacturing of Particle Board and allied products at Naidupeta, Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

2. To enhance the capacity of the greenfield laminate project being set-up at Naidupeta, Nellore in Andhra Pradesh from 1.5 million laminate sheets/board per annum to 3.5 million laminate sheets/board per annum.

