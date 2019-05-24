JUST IN
Board of Greycells Education approves shifting of registered office
Board of Greycells Education oks initiation of discussion for strategic alliance with Samira Group

At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of Greycells Education at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 has approved to initiate discussions with Samira Group to explore opportunities for a strategic alliance on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between the parties subject to compliance with all the necessary applicable regulatory and procedural laws

Fri, May 24 2019.

