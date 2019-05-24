JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sun TV Network tumbles after Q4 outcome

Zydus Wellness gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
Business Standard

Universal Autofoundry to commence production at Unit II in Rajasthan

Capital Market 

Universal Autofoundry has almost established a Project at 8-51, SKS Industrial Area, Reengus, District Sikar, Rajasthan (UNITII) and in relation to the same Test run & sample making for approval of products from the customers has started.

Normally, sample approval and field trial take 6 months, as soon as the samples are approved regular production will commence.

Commercial production will start from 01 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements