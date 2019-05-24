Universal Autofoundry to commence production at Unit II in Rajasthan

Universal Autofoundry has almost established a Project at 8-51, Industrial Area, Reengus, District Sikar, (UNITII) and in relation to the same Test run & sample making for approval of products from the customers has started.

Normally, sample approval and field trial take 6 months, as soon as the samples are approved regular production will commence.

Commercial production will start from 01 June 2019.

