Board of Gujarat Lease Financing considers NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 27 February 2019

The Board of Gujarat Lease Financing at its meeting held on 27 February 2019 took note of Final order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench on 04 February 2019 approving the scheme of Amalgamation/Merger under Section 230 and 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 of the three Wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company viz.; GLFL Housing Finance, GLFL International, GLFL Securities (Transferor Companies) with the Gujarat Lease Financing Company(Transferee(Holding) Company).

The Company has already filed the above referred order of the NCLT with BSE and NSE on 11 February, 2019.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 15:05 IST

