JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Brigade Group signs MoU with Kerala Govt. for developing World Trade Center at Thiruvananthapuram
Business Standard

Allahabad Bank reduces MCLR rates by 10 bps

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 March 2019

Allahabad Bank has reviewed the existing Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLRs) and decided for a downward revision of MCLR by 10 bps for all tenors as detailed below -

Overnight - 8.15%
One month - 8.25%
Three month - 8.45%

Six month - 8.50%
One year - 8.65%
Two year - 8.85%
Three year - 8.95%

The aforesaid revised Rates will be effective from 01 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements