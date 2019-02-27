Allahabad Bank reduces MCLR rates by 10 bps

With effect from 01 March 2019Allahabad Bank has reviewed the existing Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLRs) and decided for a downward revision of MCLR by 10 bps for all tenors as detailed below -
Overnight - 8.15%
One month - 8.25%
Three month - 8.45%
One year - 8.65%
Two year - 8.85%
Three year - 8.95%
The aforesaid revised Rates will be effective from 01 March 2019.
