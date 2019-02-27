ICRA assigned credit ratings to Sanghi Industries

-
Sanghi Industries announced that ICRA has assigned the following credit ratings as follows -
Long term fund based limits (Rs 400 crore) - ICRA A Short term fund based limits (Rs 60 crore) - ICRA A1 Short term non fund based limit (Rs 15 crore) - ICRA A1
