ICRA assigned credit ratings to Sanghi Industries

Sanghi Industries announced that ICRA has assigned the following credit ratings as follows -

Long term fund based limits (Rs 400 crore) - ICRA A Short term fund based limits (Rs 60 crore) - ICRA A1 Short term non fund based limit (Rs 15 crore) - ICRA A1

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:55 IST

