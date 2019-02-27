HPL Electric & Power partners with IPL team Delhi Capitals

HPL Electric & Power announced its association with the Capitals team as the LED and Switchgear Partner.

As a part of its association, Capitals players will sport the company's logo on their jersey.

This is HPL's first partnership with the IPL team Capitals. The Company will further leverage the association by using Delhi Capitals and its team players in all communications related to LED and Switchgears. The company plans to come up with a 360 degree marketing approach to get maximum benefitaround the tie-up.

