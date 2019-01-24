Board of Gujarat Poly Electronics approves sale of surplus land

At meeting held on 24 January 2019The Board of Gujarat Poly Electronics at its meeting held on 24 January 2019 has approved the sale of surplus land at Industrial plot B-17/P at Gandhinagar Electronics Estate, Gandhinagar, for approximate value of Rs 6.39 crores, subject to tax. The transaction is expected to be completed by Mid February, 2019, subject to receipt of all statutory and regulatory approvals from the concern authorities and signing of the definitive documents in this regards.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU