Maruti Suzuki India signs MoU with Haryana Govt. for setting up Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Government of Haryana to set up Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a model ITI, at Uncha Majra village in Gurugram district.
JIM Uncha Majra will be equipped with modern classrooms and latest training tools and equipment, including mini vehicle assembly line.
Industry experts will impart training in eight trades related to automobile manufacturing, maintenance and service. Besides the core curriculum prescribed by NCVT, JIM will groom students in values of safety, quality, discipline, punctuality, Kaizen and other Japanese shop floor practices.
Government of Haryana has provided land and building for the JIM at Uncha Majra. Maruti Suzuki will provide equipment, training modules and trained teachers, and will manage the institute.
