Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves investing in Swelect Taiyo Energy

At meeting held on 22 February 2023

The Board of Hatsun Agro Product at its meeting held on 22 February 2023 has approved investing in to the paid up Equity Share Capital of Swelect Taiyo Energy not exceeding 20% of the paid up Equity Share Capital of the above said Company for the purpose of consuming the Solar Energy under Group Captive Consumption for the Company's Plants situated in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)