SJVN announces appointment of nominee director

SJVN announced that the Ministry of Power vide its order dated 21 February, 2023 has appointed Rajeev Sharma, Secretary (MPP & Power) as Part Time Official Director - Government of Himachal Pradesh Nominee on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 21 February 2023 until further orders.
