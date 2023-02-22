JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sapphire Foods plans to hike stake in Maldives-based GFIPL
Business Standard

SJVN announces appointment of nominee director

Capital Market 

SJVN announced that the Ministry of Power vide its order dated 21 February, 2023 has appointed Rajeev Sharma, Secretary (MPP & Power) as Part Time Official Director - Government of Himachal Pradesh Nominee on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 21 February 2023 until further orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU