Board of Hawkins Cooker approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 05 August 2020

The Board of Hawkins Cooker at its meeting held on 05 August 2020 has appointed Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, who is currently the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director designated as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director designated as the Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 06 August 2020, for the balance period of his existing contract ending on 30 September 2022.

The Board has appointed Sudeep Yadav, who is currently the Executive Director-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer of the Company as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 06 August 2020, for the balance period of his existing contract ending on 30 September 2022.

