National Fertilizer achieves all-time high fertilizer sales in April-July 2020

National Fertilizer announced that the company has reached all-time high total fertilizer sales of 18.79 Lakh MT in April-July, 2020. With this NFL touched a new high of 18.79 Lakh MT in April-July, 2020 showing a growth of more than 20% than the previous best of 15.64 LMT recorded during the same period last year.

This includes the sale of Urea, DAP, MoP, NPK, SSP and Bentonite Sulphur during the said period. Out of this, the sale of the Company's core product Urea has registered a sale of 15.87 Lakh MT higher by 17% than the CPLY.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 17:39 IST

