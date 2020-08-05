Tata Consultancy Services recognized as Leader for Medical Devices Digital Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Medical Devices Digital Services.

In an assessment of 21 global IT service providers catering to the medical devices sector, TCS was placed highest for Market Impact. The report highlights TCS' strong emphasis in areas of high opportunity such as Internet of Things (IoT), with several investments and case studies, and its wide portfolio of digital solutions that span all value chain elements, as key strengths. The report also noted TCS' focused investments in establishing digital labs and building IP with nearly 290+ patents within the medical devices space.

TCS partners with leading medical devices companies in their growth and transformation journeys, accelerating both their product and business model innovation. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions for therapeutic devices, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, etc, spanning the complete value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, supply chain, quality and regulatory compliance and post market services.

Leveraging digital technologies like IoT, robotics, AR/VR, AI/ML, Digital Twin, 3D printing, and digital manufacturing, TCS helps medical devices organizations accelerate next generation connected medical products development, deliver improved patient care, ensure better clinical outcomes and information-enriched personalized patient engagement.

TCS has an extensive portfolio of intellectual property in this domain, including the TCS Connected Heath solution, TCS Connected Clinical Trials Platform, TCS Advanced Drug Development (ADD) Suite, and the TCS Bringing Life to Things IoT framework. These frameworks and platforms help accelerate the transformation and realize significant speed to value benefits. The TCS Connected Health Solution combines medical devices, health technology, digital technologies, and advanced analytics to enable early detection of health conditions and better quality of patient care.

