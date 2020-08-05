Board of V I P Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 50 cr

-
ALSO READ
Left, CPI (M) raking beef issue for political gains, says V Muraleedharan
V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Board of V I P Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 100 cr
V I P Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Kerala govt facing 'harsh discriminatory' approach from BJP-led Centre: CPI(M)
-
At meeting held on 05 August 2020The Board of V I P Industries at it meeting held on 05 August 2020 has approved the issue of principal protected, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCD's) on private placement basis in one or more tranches/ series/ types aggregating upto Rs. 50 crores.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU