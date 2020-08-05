JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

National Fertilizer achieves all-time high fertilizer sales in April-July 2020

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Board of V I P Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 50 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 05 August 2020

The Board of V I P Industries at it meeting held on 05 August 2020 has approved the issue of principal protected, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCD's) on private placement basis in one or more tranches/ series/ types aggregating upto Rs. 50 crores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 17:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU