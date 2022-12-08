Board of HGS CX Technologies approves acquisition of Teklink International and uKnowva

-
At meeting held on 07 December 2022The Board of Directors of HGS CX Technologies Inc., USA, a step down subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions, has today on 07 December 2022 approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in Teklink International Inc., USA (target company).
Further, the Board of Directors of the Company had also on 07 December 2022 approved to enter into Business Transfer Agreement to acquire certain assets/ contracts on going concern basis including employees from Teklink Software India, a subsidiary of Teklink International Inc., USA.
Further, the Board of Directors of the Company at its said meeting, have also granted an in-principle approval for acquisition of a Digital HR Platform called uKnowva from Convergence IT Services subject to completion of necessary diligences, approvals and other compliances.
