TCS and Barclays partner to help specially-abled children

With TCS Virtual Habilitation solutionTata Consultancy Services and Barclays in India have expanded their partnership to help more children with neuro-muscular disabilities become self-reliant by bringing the TCS Virtual Habilitation (VHAB) solution to Bal Kalyan Sanstha in Pune.
As part of the collaboration, TCS is deploying and supporting its VHAB solution and Barclays, as part of its Disability and Mental Health Network Reach is providing the hardware, equipment, and ongoing support.
VHAB is a digital assistive solution conceptualized, designed, and developed by TCS to significantly improve the physiotherapy regimen for children with locomotor disabilities due to cerebral palsy or autism. The gamified solution uses motion sensors, progressive analytics, gesture analysis, finger mapping and real-time simulation in an immersive VR environment to create a series of personalized simulated environments that children can interact with and develop skills that will enable them to carry out everyday tasks.
