Board approves enterprise value of NHIT assets at Rs 10760.71 cr

At meeting held on 07 December 2022

The Board of Directors of National Highways Infra Investment Managers, the Investment Manager (IM) of National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) via resolution by circulation dated 7 December 2022, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters:

1. Taking note of the valuation of existing road assets of Trust at the SPV level (as received from RBSA Valuation Advisors LLP (valuer)) providing the enterprise value of the assets of the NHIT as Rs. 10,760.71 crore and the NAV as computed by the management on the basis of valuation done by the valuer as Rs. 109.32 per unit.

2. Approval of the notice of Postal Ballot for seeking votes of unitholders of NHIT through evoting for appointment of Non-Sponsor Directors.

