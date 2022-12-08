JUST IN
Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences trial production at new maize processing unit in Malda

Capital Market 

Gujarat Ambuja Exports has inaugurated the 1200TPD Maize Processing Unit at Malda, West Bengal.

The Greenfield Project is fully equipped with a Captive Power Plant, Effluent Treatment Plant and an in-house Maize storage capacity of 1,20,000 Tonnes. The trial production has commenced and the commercial production with full capacity utilisation will be achieved in the coming quarter.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 18:13 IST

