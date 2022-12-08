Gujarat Ambuja Exports commences trial production at new maize processing unit in Malda

-
ALSO READ
ACC and Ambuja Cements win IconSWM-CE awards
Balrampur Chini Mills commences production of industrial alcohol at new distillery at Maizapur unit
J K Cements' unit commences operations at new facility at Panna, MP
Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 37.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Varun Beverages notes commencement of trial production at Kosi unit
-
The Greenfield Project is fully equipped with a Captive Power Plant, Effluent Treatment Plant and an in-house Maize storage capacity of 1,20,000 Tonnes. The trial production has commenced and the commercial production with full capacity utilisation will be achieved in the coming quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU