Board of Hipolin approves sale of property and change in Chairman

At meeting held on 16 April 2021

The Board of Hipolin at its meeting held on 16 April 2021 has approved the following-

1. Approved the proposal to sell the property of the Company i.e. Land long with the premises standing thereon situate at Nilkanth industrial Estate, Sanand- Viramgam Highway, Nr. Iyava Bus Stop, Sanand-382170, Gujarat.

2. To take note of sad demise of Bhupendra Jayantilal Shah (DIN: 00325446), Chairman.

3. Board of Director has unanimously decided to appoint Shaileshkumar Jayantilal Shah (DIN: 00777653), Managing Director to act as Chairman also. Thus, Shaileshkumar Jayantilal Shah (DIN: 00777653) will now act as a Chairman and Managing Director.

