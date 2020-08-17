Board of HLE Glascoat approves extension of time line for closure of unit

At meeting held on 17 August 2020

The Board of HLE Glascoat at its meeting held on 17 August 2020 has approved the extension of time line for closure of operations of Chemical Manufacturing unit of the Company, located at Maroli Udyognagar, upto around January 2021 instead of July 2020 (as communicated earlier), considering the orders in hand, inventory holding and customers demand.

