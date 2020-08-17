Mahindra & Mahindra unveils All-New Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the All-New Thar, SUV, on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

In its all-new avatar, the Thar is a quantum leap in terms of performance, everyday comfort & convenience, technology and safety, as it stays true to its core promise of unmatched off-roading capability and builds on its iconic design.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)