Board of IIFL Finance approves JV with Open Financial Technologies

At meeting held on 02 May 2022The Board of IIFL Finance at its meeting held on 02 May 2022 has approved a joint venture with Open Financial Technologies for the purposes of offering neo-banking services to consumers and micro enterprises and retail customers including lending, investment, and wealth management services to certain target groups. The Company on 02 May 2022 also executed a Joint Venture Agreement with Open Financial Technologies. In this respect, the Board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of 'IIFL Open Fintech'.
