Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.50 lakh units in April 2022

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 150,661 units in April 2022 compared to 159,691 units in April 2021.
Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units.
The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models.
