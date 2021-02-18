Board of Indian Infotech and Software approves foray into retail loan business

-
ALSO READ
Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 277.78% in the September 2020 quarter
Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 107.14% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech jumps on selling software product biz
Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Board of 3i Infotech approves slump sale of its global software products business
-
At meeting held on 18 February 2021The Board of Indian Infotech and Software at its meeting held on 18 February 2012 has considered to explore the business opportunities of RETAIL LOAN as the company will start exploring the avenues like Gold Loan, Motor Vehicle Loan, Home Appliance Loan etc. Necessary papers works and compliance will be completed till March and the company will able to start providing the Retail Loan starting from April 2021 i.e., from new financial year 2021-2022.
The Board also approved raising funds up to Rs 250 crore for its venture into retail financing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU