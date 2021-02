Board of Indian Infotech and Software approves foray into retail loan business

At meeting held on 18 February 2021

The Board of Indian Infotech and Software at its meeting held on 18 February 2012 has considered to explore the business opportunities of RETAIL LOAN as the company will start exploring the avenues like Gold Loan, Motor Vehicle Loan, Home Appliance Loan etc. Necessary papers works and compliance will be completed till March and the company will able to start providing the Retail Loan starting from April 2021 i.e., from new financial year 2021-2022.

The Board also approved raising funds up to Rs 250 crore for its venture into retail financing.

