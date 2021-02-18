L&T completes deliveries of 100 K9 VAJRA Howitzers to Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro announced that L&T Defence produced the 'K9 VAJRA' under the largest contract awarded to an Indian private company by the Ministry of Defence, through global competitive bidding.
The 'K9 VAJRA' Howitzer Program involved the delivery of 100 Howitzers with associated Engineering Support Package (ESP) covering spares, system documentation and training.
It also involves Maintenance Transfer of Technology (MToT) to an army base workshop to support the Howitzers throughout their operational life cycle.
As a part of the 'Make-in-India' mission, the company established a green-field manufacturing cum integration and testing facility, the 'Armoured Systems Complex' (ASC) at L&T's Hazira Manufacturing Complex near Surat. The ASC was dedicated to the nation by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018.
The 100th K9 VAJRA 155mm/52 calibre Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer from L&T's Armoured System Complex (ASC) located at Hazira, near Surat, in the state of Gujurat was flagged off today, 18 February 2021.
