Board of Indian Oil approves investment of Rs 7282 cr for CDG projects

-
ALSO READ
Board of Oil India approves investment of Rs 6555 cr for Numaligarh petrochemical project
Indian Oil approves investment proposal for setting up crude oil pipeline from Mundra to Panipat
Sensex, Nifty bounce back; oil & gas stocks in demand
Board of Zensar Technologies approves mutual termination of investment agreement with Marina Holdco
Board of Minda Industries approves investment of EUR 15 mn in FRIWO AG, Germany
-
At meeting held on 16 March 2022The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held 16 March 2022 has accorded investment approval of Rs. 7282 crore for development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in 9 Geographical areas (GAs) awarded to the Company by PNGRB in the 11th Round of CGD bidding. W
With these 9 Geographical Areas under Indian Oil's fold, the Company will now have its presence in 26 number of Geographical Areas on its own and 23 number of Geographical Areas through its Joint Venture companies.
After 11th Round of CGD Bidding, Indian Oil along with its 2 Joint Venture companies is now present in 49 GAs and 105 Districts spread across 21 States and UTs, making it one of the major CGD players in the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU