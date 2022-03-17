Board of Indian Oil approves investment of Rs 7282 cr for CDG projects

At meeting held on 16 March 2022

The Board of Indian Oil Corporation at its meeting held 16 March 2022 has accorded investment approval of Rs. 7282 crore for development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in 9 Geographical areas (GAs) awarded to the Company by PNGRB in the 11th Round of CGD bidding. W

With these 9 Geographical Areas under Indian Oil's fold, the Company will now have its presence in 26 number of Geographical Areas on its own and 23 number of Geographical Areas through its Joint Venture companies.

After 11th Round of CGD Bidding, Indian Oil along with its 2 Joint Venture companies is now present in 49 GAs and 105 Districts spread across 21 States and UTs, making it one of the major CGD players in the country.

