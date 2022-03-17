PVR opens 6-screen multiplex in Jalandhar, Punjab

PVR has opened six screen multiplex, PVR Friends Cinema in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The property is equipped with laser projection, the first in the city.

The auditoriums are powered with 2K RGB+ laser projectors. For an unparalleled surround sound experience, the audis host advanced Dolby 7.1 technological solution that allows crystal-clear, high-definition immersive audio while the Next-Gen 3D technology provides a more captivating and immersive viewing experience.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 866 screens at 180 properties in 73 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

