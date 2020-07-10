Endurance Technologies provides operations update

-
Due to imposition of lockdown in WalujEndurance Technologies announced that as per the directions issued by the Commissioner and Administrator, Municipal Corporation of Aurangabad on 9 July, 2020, lockdown has been imposed in corporation limits including MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj from 10 July 2020 to 18 July 2020.
As a result, eight plants of the Company operating in MIDC Industrial Area in Waluj, Aurangabad, will be functioning at a lower level of operation until 18 July, 2020 or such other period as may be notified by the State/ local authorities.
