Endurance Technologies provides operations update

Due to imposition of lockdown in Waluj

Endurance Technologies announced that as per the directions issued by the Commissioner and Administrator, Municipal Corporation of Aurangabad on 9 July, 2020, lockdown has been imposed in corporation limits including MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj from 10 July 2020 to 18 July 2020.

As a result, eight plants of the Company operating in MIDC Industrial Area in Waluj, Aurangabad, will be functioning at a lower level of operation until 18 July, 2020 or such other period as may be notified by the State/ local authorities.

