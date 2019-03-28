JUST IN
US stocks end in the red
Board of Ingersoll-Rand (India) approves change in directorate

The Board of Ingersoll-Rand (India) approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 27 March 2019 -

Appointment of Jayantika Dave, Vijaya Sampath, Paul Kumar and Anil Gopinath as Additional Director.

Hemraj C.

Asher will cease to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019.

