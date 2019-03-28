Board of Ingersoll-Rand (India) approves change in directorate

The Board of (India) approved the following change in directorate at meeting held on 27 March 2019 -

Appointment of Jayantika Dave, Vijaya Sampath, and as

Hemraj C.

Asher will cease to be an Independent with effect from 01 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)