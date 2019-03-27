Godrej Agrovet hikes stake in Godrej Maxximilk

Agrovet has acquired additional 2.16% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of Maxximilk, increasing its total shareholding in Maxximilk Private Limited from 49.9% to 52.06%.

Godrej Maxximilk is engaged in in-vitro production of high-quality cows that aid dairy farmers produce top-quality milk, thereby increasing their yield by a significant proportion.

Consequently, Godrej Maxximilk has become subsidiary of the Company with effect from 27 March 2019.

