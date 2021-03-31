Board of Insecticides India approves buyback of shares up to Rs 60 cr

The Board of Insecticides India has approved the buyback of fully paid equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 60 crore and price not exceeding Rs 575 per share.

The indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,43,478, which is 5.05% of the total number of paid-up equity shares of the company.

