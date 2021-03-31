Board of Insecticides India approves buyback of shares up to Rs 60 cr

-
ALSO READ
Savita Oil Technologies to buyback shares up to Rs 35.14 crore
NALCO spurts after board approves Rs 749 cr share buyback
DigiSpice Technologies allots 33,800 equity shares under ESOP
L&T Financial Services spurts as rights issue to open on 1 Feb
Majesco's board to consider buyback of equity shares
-
The Board of Insecticides India has approved the buyback of fully paid equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 60 crore and price not exceeding Rs 575 per share.
The indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,43,478, which is 5.05% of the total number of paid-up equity shares of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU