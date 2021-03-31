SpiceJet signs MoU with Avenue Capital Group for new aircraft portfolio

SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avenue Capital Group, New York for a strategic alliance in respect of the financing, acquisition and sale and lease]back of 50 new planes to be ordered by the airline.

The MoU sets out the next steps and conditions upon which Avenue, as part of the strategic alliance with SpiceJet, will assist with placing of SpiceJetfs new aircraft portfolio including sale and lease]back of and also assumption of ownership of potentially up to 50 of these aircraft.

