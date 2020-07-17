Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers approves change in CFO

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infrastructure Developers resumes toll collection
Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers approves raising debt up to Rs 2500 cr
IRB Infra commences toll collection on Mumbai-Pune project
IRB Infra Q3 PAT declines 27% YoY
IRB Infrastructure Developers receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Karnataka
-
At meeting held on 17 July 2020The Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers at its meeting held on 17 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Rushabh R. Gandhi as CFO of the company in place of Anil D. Yadav who has been designated as the Group Chief Financial Officer due to reassignment of his responsibilities in the Group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU