Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 17 July 2020

The Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers at its meeting held on 17 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Rushabh R. Gandhi as CFO of the company in place of Anil D. Yadav who has been designated as the Group Chief Financial Officer due to reassignment of his responsibilities in the Group.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 18:32 IST

