Orient Electric launches UV Sanitech, a boxshaped sanitisation chamber

Orient Electric has announced its entry into the hygiene products segment with the launch of UV Sanitech, a boxshaped sanitisation chamber that uses ultraviolet (UV-C) light which kills viruses including coronavirus, bacteria and fungi on the surfaces of everyday objects and groceries in 4 minutes. The company is manufacturing the sanitisation box in-house at its Faridabad plant and plans to introduce more products in this category in the near future.

Orient UV Sanitech box has 34 litres capacity and it uses two UVC lamps of 11 watts each placed diagonally providing sufficient UV germicidal irradiation with the surround reflectivity ensuring uniform spread of the UV irradiation from different angles thus increasing the efficacy of disinfection and ensuring 360-degree surface disinfection. It generates Ultraviolet light in the germicidal wavelength of 200nm - 280nm, specifically at 254nm, killing.

The pre-set electronic timer ensures optimum duration of 4-minute exposure to effectively kill the bacteria and viruses.

Orient UV Sanitech is top loading which makes it easier for users to put in the items. It is completely safe to use, comes with a safety switch which automatically turns off the UV light when the door is open, has electronic timer display with error alert function, rubber gasket to prevent leakage of UV rays and a robust metallic body.

Orient UV Sanitech is 'Made in India' and is tested and certified at an NABL accredited lab. Priced at Rs. 11,999/-, it is available through Flipkart and Amazon. Orient UV Sanitech comes with 1-year warranty on the product and 6-months warranty on the UVC lamps.

