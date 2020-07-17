Wipro positioned as Leader in BFS Risk and Compliance IT Services

By Everest Group

Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's BFS Risk and Compliance IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020: Building Cloud-based Data Infrastructure for Intelligent Real-time Controls.

The report evaluated the vision, capability and market impact generated by 26 leading BFS Risk and Compliance IT service providers. This is the second iteration of this assessment and the landscape has evolved dramatically. This can be attributed to the rapid evolution of the regulatory landscape and the step-up in investments for modernization of risk functions with modern data and cloud-enabled tools.

Wipro is well-positioned on account of its investments in solutions focused on areas such as anti-money laundering and fraud management. The variety of case studies, and improvements year over year, shows the depth of work that Wipro has done over the last 18 months. The analyst team recognized the investments in partnerships and joint Go To Market partnerships across geographies.

