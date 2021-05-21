Board of JSW Steel approves fund raising via QIP and rights issue

At meeting held 21 May 2021

The Board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 21 May 2021 has approved the raising of long term funds as follows:

Issuance of non convertible debentures with warrants which are convertible into or exchangeable with equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 7000 crore and/ or issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities (other than warrants) for an amount not exceeding Rs 7000 crore to qualified institutional buyers by way of a qualified institutional placement.

The Board also approved the issue of equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 5000 crore.

